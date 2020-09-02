Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.73-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.9 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.47 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $456.25 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,683.82, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

