Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $219.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $456.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.68, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average is $190.17. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

