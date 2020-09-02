Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,397,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $55,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.