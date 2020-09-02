ZIMBOCASH Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $19,782.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,369,929 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

