ZClassic (ZCL) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,504.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $16,504.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00672622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00084861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00071853 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 391.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.