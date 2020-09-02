Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Century Casinos stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 58,068 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

