Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.94.

Paycom Software stock opened at $307.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day moving average is $272.48. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,607,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

