Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 173,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,532 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.