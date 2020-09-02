Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

TAST stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.