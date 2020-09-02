Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.34.

BPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

BPTH stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $13.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.88% of Bio-Path worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

