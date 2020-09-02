Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Yirendai by 6.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Yirendai by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Yirendai by 408,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.46). Yirendai had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

