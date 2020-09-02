Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yext were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,659 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Yext Inc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $443,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00. Insiders have sold 349,613 shares of company stock worth $6,013,692 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

