XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 2,044 Shares

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,183.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. XOMA Corp has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

