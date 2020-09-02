WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in WP Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

