Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Wipro stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,395,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 277,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

