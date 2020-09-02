Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives $3.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

