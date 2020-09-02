Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has increased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

WRI opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

