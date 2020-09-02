Waves Hits Market Cap of $324.34 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00027717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, Coinbe and Binance. Waves has a market capitalization of $324.34 million and $74.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015289 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,899,314 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Coinrail, Indodax, Livecoin, Coinbe, Exmo, Exrates, Bitbns, Huobi, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io, COSS, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

