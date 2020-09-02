Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Waters worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.