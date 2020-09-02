Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Receives $139.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,504,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,373,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,976 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

