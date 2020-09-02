Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

