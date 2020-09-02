Vid (VI) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Vid has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and $1.15 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,649,007 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

