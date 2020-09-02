Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 1.04% of Veritex worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veritex by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,813 shares of company stock worth $82,683. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

