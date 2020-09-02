VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (VWOB) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on September 4th

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) announced a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $1,606.00.

