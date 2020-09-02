Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 4th

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) declared a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSEARCA BNDW opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $82.58.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.