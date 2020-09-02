Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) to Distribute Dividend of $0.15 on September 4th

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) declared a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
