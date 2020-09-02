Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) to Distribute Dividend of $0.15 on September 4th

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) declared a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

