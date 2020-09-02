Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $95,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

