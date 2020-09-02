Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,663.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $135.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

