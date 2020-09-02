VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) announced a dividend on Monday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.