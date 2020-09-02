VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 353.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.