Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $12,026,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Upland Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

