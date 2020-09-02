Upland Software’s (UPLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,699,854.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $12,026,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Upland Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.