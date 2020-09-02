Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $470.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Stephens started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

