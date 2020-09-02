Universe Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $101,407.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000554 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,561,927 coins and its circulating supply is 87,361,927 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

