Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 72.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

