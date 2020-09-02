United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.10

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.10 and last traded at $163.61, with a volume of 118375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

The company has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

