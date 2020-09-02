Unibright Market Capitalization Achieves $62.02 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003643 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00128459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00207091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.01597028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00173398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00162596 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Liquid, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

