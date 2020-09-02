Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 53.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 225.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,771 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 35.1% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,808,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,297 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 147.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,260,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,282,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,524 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

