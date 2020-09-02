Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.42

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 1148473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

