Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 280.0% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

