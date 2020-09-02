Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Tuanche (NYSE:TC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.23. Tuanche shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tuanche Company Profile (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

