Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.11

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 11617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

TRIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $868.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

