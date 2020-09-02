TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $40,945.80 and $20.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00131783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00215250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.01676752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00177386 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00170950 BTC.

TRAXIA Token Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,008,600 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

