Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 448.2% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.