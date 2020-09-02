Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $104,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 79.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,529,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,879 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

