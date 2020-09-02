Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.93. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

