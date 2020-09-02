Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 10.6%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s share price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 263,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 222,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

