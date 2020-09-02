Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Timkensteel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Timkensteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Timkensteel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

NYSE:TMST opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.49. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 13.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Timkensteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Timkensteel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

