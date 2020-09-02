Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 342,753 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $108,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

