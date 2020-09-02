Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Receives $130.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.30.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

