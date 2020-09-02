The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

